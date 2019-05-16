Categorized | News

Coach Smith leaving Red Devils

Germantown Head Football Coach Chris Smith announced last week that he has accepted the top coaching position at Haywood County.

Smith was 31-16 at Germantown and had a 21-game winning streak in the regular season.

Germantown lost in the quarterfinals last season after going 12-1. Smith’s team outscored opponents by a combined 404-104 in the regular season.

Haywood officials stated that they began the coaching search looking for a “new leader of our football program.”

“We wanted a coach who shared our values,” a release stated, “who had demonstrated success, who showed a true commitment to the overall student athlete and we believed could lead Haywood to a championship.”

Haywood was the runner-up to Greeneville in the state championship in 2018


