Returning to Roots

Houston High School seniors returned to their respective elementary schools last week. Students from the Germantown Municipal School District revisited their former elementary schools on the heels of the upcoming graduation.

The Houston High graduation ceremony will be held May 17 at Bellevue Baptist Church at 7 p.m. Graduates should be in the designated area at 6 p.m. so that roll can be checked.

PICTURED: Future Houston graduates return to Riverdale Elementary School’s new playground.