MVP acquires JW10 publications

Tennessee’s fastest-growing newspaper company has acquired the four Journal West 10 newspapers effective May 1.

Magic Valley Publishing Co., Inc (MVP), headquartered in Camden, Tenn. acquired The Millington Star, The Bartlett Express, Shelby Sun Times and the Collierville Independent from Journal, Inc based in Tupelo, Miss.

“These newspapers fit right into our footprint of publications based in middle and west Tennessee,” said Dennis Richardson, MVP president and CEO. “These established publications have a stellar reputation in the communities they serve and I expect them to become much stronger now that they are part of Tennessee’s largest weekly newspaper family.”

MVP acquired the five American Hometown Publishing of TN newspapers a month ago. They include The Leader in Covington, the Collierville Herald, Chester County Independent in Henderson, Wayne County News in Waynesboro and the Shopper News based in Jackson.

MVP also owns the Carroll County News-Leader in Huntingdon, The Camden Chronicle, the Waverly News-Democrat, Buffalo River Review, Crockett County Times, Lake County Banner plus the four-state Family Classifeds, The Shopper’s Guide in Waverly and Southern Outdoor Sports magazine, as well as an FM radio station (WRJB) and an AM/FM (WFWL and the Catfish) in Camden.

MVP is owned by Dennis and Lisa Richardson of Camden and operated by Daniel Richardson, COO and Matthew Richardson CFO.