Houston High named 10th best school in state

Houston has been ranked the 10th best high school in the state and No. 769 nationally.

Results released last week from a study conducted by U.S. News & World Report looked at schools where “attendees demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passes a diverse array of college-level exams and graduated in high proportions.”

Participation in Advanced Placement coursework and exams is at 52 percent at Houston.

The high school achieved an overall score of 95.54 out of 100. A reported 42-percent of students passed at least one Advanced Placement exam.

The graduation rate is 93 percent.

Houston was further rated “well above expectations.”

Houston is ranked No. 769 in the National Rankings. Schools are ranked on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well they prepare students for college.

The total “minority enrollment” is 30 percent. Total enrollment is 1,883, with 103 full-time teachers. Fifty two percent of the students are female.

Collierville High was ranked the No. 12 school in the state and Germantown High was ranked No. 52. Germantown’s graduation rate is 96 percent.