Cathey named deputy superintendent

Dan Haddow will be retiring from his role as deputy superintendent and chief of staff for the Germantown Municipal School District. This school year marks his 30th year of service in public education. He did his undergraduate work at Eckerd College where he received a degree in Human Resources.

While working with emotionally disturbed students he then decided to get his teaching license credentials from Christian Brothers University. He proceeded to teach History and coach girls volleyball, cross-country, tennis and basketball at Millington High School.

It was at this time that Haddow went back to school and secured his Master’s degree in school counseling from the University of Memphis. He also added his Master’s + 45 with administration courses.

After several years of teaching, Haddow became a school and district office administrator in positions as assistant principal, Personnel supervisor, vice-principal, high school principal and has recently completed his fifth year as deputy superintendent for the Germantown Municipal School District.

Haddow continues to be extremely appreciative of all those opportunities to serve and learn, as he put it, “the quest to dignify others who serve students has been a truly rewarding endeavor.”

Haddow’s service and the time he has invested in our schools has been deeply appreciated by me and by many in our community. He played an integral role establishing our district and has been a tireless advocate for our staff and students.

Haddow will be transitioning over to a new, part-time role at Houston High School that focuses on the mental health whole-child initiative as our district continues to place a priority on the social emotional development of our students.

GMSD announced that Josh Cathey will be stepping into the role of deputy superintendent.

Cathey has a B.A. in English, a Master’s of Education, and a Master’s of Science in Educational Leadership, all from Christian Brothers University. He is finishing his seventeenth year in education. He started as a teacher at Central High School, where he also coached cross country and basketball.

He later served as a teacher and basketball coach at Houston High School. After his time at Houston High School, he made the decision to move into administration and was an assistant principal at Millington High School. His last stop before joining the Germantown Municipal School District was at Germantown Middle School, where he served as the principal.

For the past five years, Cathey has been serving as the Chief of Operations for the Germantown Municipal School District.

Cathey draws from a wealth of diverse experience. From being a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, and our current Chief of Operations, he has taken on multiple leadership roles at many levels.

He is also vested in Germantown and takes on numerous leadership roles in the community. Cathey’s tireless work ethic, ability to complete projects on tight timelines, level head when facing pressure situations that require quick-decision making, overall competence across many aspects of education, and many other traits have been demonstrated time and time again during his time in Germantown schools.

His unique talents and experience make him an ideal candidate to assume this pivotal role in our district.

Elissa Stratton has been named the executive director of Human Resources.

Stratton has been serving as the Human Resources Supervisor for the past five years and is a natural fit for the position being vacated by Haddow.

While serving in the role of Human Resources Supervisor, Stratton has developed GMSD’s new teacher induction program Blue Chips, worked diligently and effectively to recruit to best and most talented staff, and played a role in making the transition into retirement feel effortless for our employees.

Prior to her tenure at Germantown Municipal School’s District Office, she has served as an Assistant Principal, a classroom teacher, and Title I Facilitator at Southwind Elementary School.

Stratton earned her Bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Christian Brothers University, a Master’s of Arts in Teaching from the University of Memphis, and finally her Education Specialist Degree from Union University.

Although this is her sixteenth year working in the education field, she began her career in human resources with First Tennessee Bank.

Stratton shared that she most looks forward to continuing to be a support for our employees and that she and her team will continue to advocate for the best possible benefits for our staff.