Stampede Starts Sunday

The Germantown Education Foundation and Germantown Municipal School District will present the GMSD 5k Stampede and Color Run this Sunday at 2 p.m.

The race will be a fully timed and competitive 5K run/walker friendly event. A separate family 1-mile “color run” has also been added. The event will feature moon bounces, food trucks, live music, vendor giveaways and free activities for children.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced at the beginning of this race. Principle Toyota will be presenting a new car to our winning teacher.

For more information, contact Stephanie at GEF@gmsdk12.org or call 901.246.6661.

Packet pick-up and registration is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Germantown Athletic Club, 1801 Exeter Road.

Online registration closes at 11:59 p.m. Race day festivities begin at noon at the corner of Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road. Register at least 24 hours before attempting to pick up the packet.