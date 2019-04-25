Germantown Police Reports

April 12

Crimes

• A suspect attempted to steal the wheels from the victim’s vehicle in the 7400 block of Heathmore Place at 5:22 a.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used to create a fraudulent account. The complaint originated from the 1800 block of Miller Farms Road at 9:49 a.m.

• Two employees were involved in a physical altercation during an argument at 7601 Poplar Ave. at 1:08 p.m.

April 13

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for shoplifting merchandise at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 8:54 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for assaulting his wife during an argument in the 7900 block of Poplar Pike at 9:15 a.m.

• The victim alleges that an employee of the hotel stole money from his room at 7750 Wolf River Blvd. at 7:53 p.m.

April 14

Crimes

• An adult female was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop in the 7600 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 2:27 a.m.

• Jewelry was reportedly stolen from the victim’s room at 7820 Walking Horse Circle at 11:24 a.m.

• The victim reported that he was assaulted by the suspect during an argument in the 2100 block of Kimbrough Woods Place at 11:58 a.m.

• The victim was assaulted by his wife during an argument in the 9400 block of Johnson Road at 4:59 p.m.

April 15

Crimes

• Lawn equipment was stolen from an open garage in the 3000 block of Station Hill Road at 6:37 p.m.

• A victim reported that a relative fraudulently used his personal information. The complaint originated at Poplar Ave. and West Farmington Blvd. at 7:38 p.m.

April 16

Crimes

• An adult was arrested for the possession of a vehicle that was reported stolen in another jurisdiction at Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road at 4:24 p.m.

April 17

Crimes

• A victim reported being placed in fear by the suspect’s statements during an argument in the 2200 block of Cornwall Street at 3:13 p.m.

• A victim’s credit cards were stolen from a locker at 1801 Exeter Road at 4:10 p.m.

• A mother and daughter were involved in a physical altercation in the 8600 block of Riverchase Drive at 9:08 p.m.

April 18

Crimes

• An adult male reported being placed in fear by his adult son’s statements in the 2400 block of Brachton Ave. at 10:30 a.m.

• Three female suspects stole clothing at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 7:49 p.m.

Crashes

25 total crashes occurred this week