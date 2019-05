The Germantown Red Devils picked up a big win last week against the Arlington Tigers. Germantown won 4-3 on Tuesday at home.

The close win came four days after the Devils downed Harding Academy 12-8 at home.

Now 12-8 on the season, Germantown will host Christian Brothers and Lausanne this Saturday.

PICTURED: Germantown’s Tyler Miller is swarmed by teammates after his two-run game winning hit.