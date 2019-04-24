Leadership Germantown grows connections in Memphis area

Every year, Leadership Germantown works together on a project to enhance the city.

However, this year the class of 2019’s community project is expanding its reach outside of Germantown in order benefit those in the greater Memphis area. Building on the foundation of last year’s class, with their renovations to the greenhouse at Houston High School, this year’s class is using the space and partnering with Houston High School’s greenhouse management class to grow a variety of vegetable plants for Memphis Tilth.

Memphis Tilth has a network of more than 55 community gardens within 15 zip codes in the city of Memphis that gives neighborhoods access to affordable, fresh and locally grown food. Over a period of five weeks, the Leadership Germantown class of 2019 has yielded close to 3,500 plants that will be dispersed among the Memphis Tilth network of community gardens.

Memphis Tilth’s St. Paul Garden is located at 575 Suzette Street. The St. Paul Garden is a half-acre lot across from Memphis Tilth. Members of the Leadership Germantown class of 2019, as well as volunteers, will be onsite this weekend to plant a portion of the vegetables at the St. Paul Garden and donate the remainder of the plants to Memphis Tilth.

Founded in 1996, Leadership Germantown is a local non-profit organization that works to develop well-informed, effective leaders within the community. Leadership Germantown accomplishes its mission by developing and engaging individuals through a program of orientation and exposure to community issues and by providing a framework for meeting future leadership opportunities.

Participants are exposed to a behind-the-scenes look at Germantown and learn how the city and its services are integrated with and influenced by Shelby County and the State of Tennessee. The program boasts more than 400 graduates, who now serve on numerous community boards and government commissions.