Cates named Citizen of Year

Elaine Taylor Cates has been named the Germantown Lions Club Citizen of the Year Award.

Cates has been married to Tom for 53 years. She grew up in Nashville and graduated from Vanderbilt University.

They moved to Germantown 40 years ago and have four children (Cindy Cates Moore, Charles Cates Jr., Taylor Cates, and Andy Cates) and seven grandchildren (Amelia, Thomas, Campbell, McCool, Wren, Isabelle, and Lucy).

She was an advanced math teacher at Germantown High School. She also was the competitive cheerleading sponsor and led varsity squads to 2 national championships and 2 runners-up titles. She was also the sponsor for basketball cheerleading and baseball diamond girl.

In Germantown she participates in many activities and organizations. She has been president of the Germantown Women’s Club, a Leadership Germantown Board of Director, Teacher of the month, a Germantown Arts Alliance Board of Director, on the Germantown Education Commission, chairman of the Germantown Arts Commission, a founding member of Pegasus, and president of St. George’s Day School Mother’s Club.

She is also active in her church Germantown Presbyterian. She has served on the senior pastor nominating committee, a 5-term ruling elder, chair of worship committee, a Sunday School teacher, chair of youth ministry support team, world day of prayer committee, and director of Vacation Bible School.

Since 1980, the Germantown Lions Club has been recognizing distinguished citizens.

The Germantown Lions Club Citizen of the Year Award is named in honor of Richard “Dick” Benson.

Benson died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2012. He and his wife, Katharyn (Kay), were married for 53 years.

Benson served in the United States Navy from 1956 until 1960. Benson was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church for 36 years, a member of Lamplighters Sunday School Class, Wednesday Morning Prayer Group, and an official in the church in many capacities.

He was also International Director for Toastmasters from 1993-1995, member and District Governor 12L Lions Club in Germantown and also sold pecans for Lions Club. He was on the Germantown Community Theater Board of Directors and an actor in numerous plays.

He was an auctioneer for Germantown High School Television Auction, helped organize the Germantown Family Fourth of July celebration and the fishing rodeo with the Lions Club, owned Career Associates for 10 years, was plant manager for Pepsi Cola, and was a community representative for Life Blood for 17 years.

Benson was a 19-gallon blood donor.

Every Citizen of the Year Dinner is special to the Germantown Lions Club members.

Since 1917 Lions have been demonstrating the truthfulness of our motto: “We Serve.”