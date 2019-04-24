Becker named state’s top athletic director

PICTURED: TSSAA Executive Director Bernard Childress, Houston High School Athletic Director Chad Becker and basketball legend Swen Nater at TIAAA Conference held at Embassy Suites in Murfreesboro.

Houston High School Athletic Director Chad Becker has been named the Tennessee Athletic Director of the Year for 2019 by the Tennessee Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association this week.

A ceremony was held as part of the annual Athletic Director’s Conference hosted by the TSSAA in Murfreesboro.

Becker is in his 25th year working at Houston. During that time, he has taught English and Journalism to more than 3,000 students, while winning over 600 games as head coach of boys basketball, girls basketball and girls softball. For the last eight years, he has served as the Athletic Director at Houston High School, where he oversees their 19 TSSAA sanctioned Varsity sports.

Becker credited Houston’s level of selfless collaboration among it’s staff for it’s sustained level of excellence.

“Without the work of people like Dr. Abigail Simone, Sara Schmitt, Ashley Kreitz, Ryan Quinn along with students like Abby Gold and Natalie Ziomek our Athletic Department would struggle to serve our students at the level they deserve.”

During his time as Houston High School’s Athletic Director, 90 percent of the sports have won at least a District or Region Championship, 79 percent of the sports on campus have earned a trip to the State Tournament, the Mustangs have won 30 state championships and over 120 student athletes have received athletic scholarships to further their careers at the next level.

For the last five years, he has served a dual role as District Director of Athletics for the Germantown Municipal School District. Developing strategic plans, working on individual growth plans for coaches, creating facility calendars and monitoring State compliance have been his primary tasks, along with fund raising for capital improvements.

During his time as District Director, he has helped raise close to $5 million dollars for a football stadium renovation, a new synthetic turf field used by GMSD students for football, band, soccer, track and lacrosse and a soon to be opening training facility that accompanies a new football locker room.

Earlier this year, he was also responsible the new LANDERS Hall of Champions renovation in the gym lobby that is dedicated to the 26-year championship history of Houston High School. It displays the 99 Individual and Team State Championships, 8 Gatorade Player of The Year Award Winners and Icons from their tradition rich history.

“Our job is to prepare our students for the path, not prepare the path for them,” Becker said. “It is not to make it easier for them by removing anything that will allow them to struggle and grow. We have an obligation to equip them for any hardship they may encounter once they leave.”

UCLA and Los Angeles Laker great, Swen Nater, who played for coaching legend John Wooden during the famous 88 game UCLA winning streak was the keynote speaker for the event. He is the only player to have ever led both the NBA and ABA in rebounding. Nater was a two-time ABA All-Star and was the 1974 ABA Rookie of the Year.

He opened his speech with high praise for the 2019 Athletic Director of the Year, Nater said, “Mr. Becker sounds a lot like my coach, John Wooden, who said, ‘Never do for a child what they can or should do for themselves.’”