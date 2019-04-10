Germantown Police Reports

March 29

Crimes

• Graffiti was painted on walls of a business at 7712 Poplar Ave. at 7:05 a.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possessing of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Miller Farms Road at 3:05 p.m.

• An automotive emblem was stolen from a vehicle in the 1900 block of Walworth Court at 7:18 p.m.

March 31

Crimes

• The victim reported that her credit cards and a license were stolen from her purse. The complaint originated at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 1:57 p.m.

April 1

Crimes

• The victim reported that her wallet was stolen from her purse. The complaint originated at 7685 Poplar Ave. at 2:20 p.m.

April 2

Crimes

• The victim reported sending money to an unknown person in an online scam. The complaint originated at 6685 Poplar Ave. at 10:30 a.m.

• The victim reported that two suspects assaulted him in the driveway and stole his wallet. The complaint originated in the 8500 block of Poplar Pike at 11:07 p.m.

April 3

Crimes

• A wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the 7400 block of Zurich Drive at 6:31 p.m.

April 4

Crimes

• Keys and a vaporizing pen were stolen from a vehicle in the 8200 block of Pine Valley Lane at 5:28 p.m.

Crashes

17 total crashes occurred this week.