Houston students win ‘app challenge’

Three Houston High School students recently received a visit from Congressman David Kustoff thanks to their skills in science and technology.

This year, more than 220 members of the U.S. House of Representatives held a Congressional App Challenge, which aims to engage high school students in computer science. The challenge spans 47 states and territories.

During the last four months, more than 5,000 students coded original apps for the district-wide competitions.

Kustoff announced Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District winner to be “The Great Escape” app, which was created by Houston’s Ricky Liu, Manas Malla and Milo Sulipeck. The students are part of the Cyber Patriots, Technology Students Association and VEX Robotics and they created the app to “give people something to do in their free time and to encourage others to try building games themselves.”

More than 5,200 students participated in the regional competitions. They submitted more than 1,700 original student-created apps, a 96-percent growth in number of apps from last year’s challenge.

The Congressional App Challenge encourages winners from across the country to showcase apps to the members of Congress and the tech community at #HouseOfCode, a reception in Washington, D.C. in Spring 2019. Their work is eligible to be featured for one year on the permanent display in the U.S. Capitol Building and on the House.gov website. Each winning student will also be awarded $250 in AWS credits.

PICTURED:

Rep. David Kustoff and Germantown Superintendent Jason Manuel present certificates to Manas Malla, Ricky Liu and Milo Sulipeck for winning the Congressional App Challenge.