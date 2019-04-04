Germantown Police Reports

March 22

Crimes

• The victim’s personal information was used to open a fraudulent account. The complaint originated from the 1900 block of Hidden Oaks Drive at 10:35 a.m.

• The victim reported receiving harassing phone calls from a former employee at 1340 S. Germantown Road at 6:25 p.m.

March 23

Crimes

• Currency and sunglasses were stolen from two vehicles in the 2500 block of Rosehaven Street at 9:28 a.m.

• A 2007 Buick Lacrosse was stolen from a residence in the 1900 block of Innsbruck Drive at 2:44 p.m.

March 24

Crimes

• The victim reported that she was assaulted during an argument in the 8100 block of Canbury Cove West at 11:28 a.m.

March 25

Crimes

• An unknown person unlawfully entered the victim’s property in the 1900 block of Eversholt Lane at 6:43 a.m.

March 26

Crimes

• The victim’s vehicle was rummaged through but nothing was stolen in the 7200 block of Cedar Lane Drive at 6:51 a.m.

• A purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 7100 block of Eastern Ave. at 7:18 a.m.

• The victim’s vehicle rummaged through but nothing was stolen in the 7100 block of Eastern Ave. at 9:20 a.m.

• The victim’s dog was stolen from their backyard in the 1800 block of East Churchill Downs at 3:15 p.m.

• The victim’s vehicle was rummaged through but nothing was stolen in the 3000 block of Devonshire Cove at 7:12 p.m.

March 27

Crimes

• The victim reported that she was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend during an argument at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 6:35 a.m.

• An adult female was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 12:07 p.m.

• The victim’s personal information was used fraudulently in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 2100 block of Johnson Road at 1:10 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for assaulting her mother during an argument in the 1600 block of Golden Fields Drive at 2:33 p.m.

March 28

Crimes

• The business reported that an employee stole merchandise. The complaint originated from a business at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 3:51 p.m.

Crashes

• 15 crashes occurred during the week.