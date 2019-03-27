Germantown Police Reports

March 15

Crimes

• The victim reported receiving threatening phone calls. The complaint originated in the 7500 block of Cross Village Drive at 9:50 p.m.

March 16

Crimes

• The victim reported being threatened during an argument in traffic at Poplar Ave. and Forest Hill Irene Drive at 3:40 p.m.

• Outdoor grill accessories were stolen in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle West at 5:11 p.m.

March 17

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana in the 2100 block of West Street at 1:17 a.m.

• A purse was stolen from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Moore Road at 3:47 p.m.

• A wallet was stolen from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Moore Road at 4:21 p.m.

March 18

Crimes

• Three unknown suspects used force in attempting to take valuables from the victim in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 12:43 a.m.

• Four female suspects stole clothing from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 7:23 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of stolen property at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 8:42 p.m.

March 19

Crimes

• The victim’s bank accounts were fraudulently accessed online. The complaint originated in the 1800 block of Fernspring Cove at 3:41 p.m.

March 20

Crimes

• An adult female was arrested for providing a false identity during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 11:35 a.m.

• A television was stolen from a residence in the 7500 block of Bavarian Drive at 6:39 p.m.

March 21

Crimes

• Family members were involved in a physical altercation during an argument in the 2600 block of Hollyhock Drive at 12:04 a.m.

• Two male suspects stole beer from a business at from 1351 S. Germantown Road at 3:48 p.m.

• A laptop was stolen at 9235 Poplar Ave. at 3:09 p.m.

• A juvenile reported being threatened by another juvenile’s actions. The complaint originated at 9755 Wolf River Blvd. at 6:12 p.m.

• A juvenile was assaulted by his juvenile brother in the 8200 block of Everwood Cove at 8:24 p.m.

Crashes

• A total of 14 crashes occurred last week.