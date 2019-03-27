FBI seeking man who robbed Germantown bank

The FBI is now seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown individual who entered the SunTrust Bank located at 7770 Poplar Ave., on Dec. 7, 2018.



The subject is described as a male, black, approximately 6 feet tall. The suspect was last seen wearing all black clothing, a white hockey mask, work-type gloves, and dark shoes.

The unknown male robbed the bank at gunpoint, placed the money in a red bag, and fled the scene on foot.



The subject is considered armed and dangerous.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Memphis Field Office at 901.747.4300 or Crime Stoppers Germantown at 901.757.CASH (2274). Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.