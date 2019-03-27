City ranked ‘best place to live’ in Tennessee

Germantown recently added another jewel to its crown by being ranked the “Best Place to Live in Tennessee.”

The city was selected earlier this week by HomeSnacks, a website that combines recent data from the Census, FBI, OpenStreetMaps and dozens of other sources.

“To the untrained eye they are the places that have awesome economies. They’re the places in Volunteer State where people have the best jobs, residents are all above average, and the sun shines the most,” wrote Chris Kolmar or HomeSnacks. “However, we don’t trust the untrained eye and instead look to data to understand the best places to call home in Tennessee.”

The group analyzed 91 cities, 175 towns, and 136 small towns.

Germantown’s unemployment rates are some of the lowest in the state and the median income is the fifth highest, making Germantown a “great place to work and settle down if you’re look for a stable job with a stable income.”

Additionally, Germantown has above average education and low crime.

Brentwood came in at No. 2. Locally, Collierville was ranked fourth and Bartlett was ranked ninth.

Memphis was ranked the 13th “worst” place to live in the state.

This is the second consecutive year that Germantown ranked as the “best” place to live.