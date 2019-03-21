GFD assistant chief appointed to state board

In late 2018, Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Beaman was appointed by former Governor Bill Haslam to serve on the State of Tennessee Emergency Medical System (EMS) Board.

The Emergency Medical System (EMS) Board regulates the state’s EMS system, including the state EMS office. The state EMS office oversees thousands of paramedics and EMTs, as well as ambulance services, throughout Tennessee.

The Board is comprised of 12 members, which include physicians, paramedics, EMTs and nurses. The Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association has been working with the state to improve representation of the fire departments on the EMS Board. Often times, fire departments are the first medical response in communities and many of the local ambulance services are managed by fire departments.

In 2018, while Germantown Fire Chief John Selberg was serving as president of the Tennessee Fire Chiefs Association, he was tasked by the Tennessee Department of Health to nominate three candidates from across the state for the EMS Board.

Candidates were nominated from each of the state’s three grand divisions, which included Beaman representing the west division. After review of the candidates’ backgrounds and interviews, Beaman was selected by the state to serve on the EMS Board and attended his first meeting in December.

Beaman has been with the Germantown Fire Department for over 29 years and has served as the Assistant Fire Chief for over 7 years.

Beaman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science and a Master’s degree in Emergency Services Management from Columbia Southern University. He is also a state certified Hazardous Materials Technician, Fire Instructor II, Fire Officer III, Paramedic Instructor/Coordinator, Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) Instructor, Pediatric Advanced Life Support (PALS) Instructor and CPR Instructor.

In addition, Assistant Chief Beaman is a Paramedic and EMT Instructor for the Germantown Fire Department and Southwest Tennessee Community College. Not only that, Assistant Chief Beaman is also a member of the Germantown Police Department’s SWAT Team and teaches SWAT Medicine.

Beaman has been a leader in EMS for many years and has been an advocate for improvements in emergency medical care across the state, including assisting other fire departments with EMS and ambulance service implementation. He was instrumental in the implementation of the ambulance transport service for Germantown and plays a huge role in the high level of patient care provided by Germantown’s Firefighter/Paramedics and Advanced EMTs.

We are extremely proud to have Assistant Chief Jeff Beaman representing Germantown on the state EMS Board. His drive for excellence in emergency medical care will help the state system continue to improve in order to best serve all of Tennessee.