Germantown Police Reports

March 8

Crimes

• Property was damaged to a home under construction in the 9000 block of Baynard Loop North at 9:17 a.m.

• The victim reported sending money in an online scam. The complaint originated from the 8700 block of Featherleigh Lane at 12:46 p.m.

• The victim reported being assaulted by an acquaintance. The complaint originated in the 7500 block of Poplar Pike at 2:38 p.m.

• A juvenile was arrested for possessing a stolen vehicle at Hacks Cross Road and Cross Village Drive at 3:05 p.m.

• The victim reported being placed in fear by the statement of a suspect during a phone call. The complaint originated at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 7:43 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for the possession of a controlled substance in the 8100 block of Dogwood Grove Drive at 10:10 p.m.

March 9

Crimes

• A 2011 Jeep Compass was stolen from a parking lot in the 2000 block of S. Germantown Road at 12:48 a.m.

• An unknown suspect intentionally damaged the windshield wipers on the victim’s vehicle in the 6500 block of Poplar Woods Circle South at 2:19 a.m.

• A wallet and sunglasses were stolen from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Positano Lane at 1:51 p.m.

• The victim reported that a suspect threatened him with a weapon during an argument. The complaint originated at 1230 S. Germantown Road at 4:12 p.m.

• Two adults were allegedly involved in a physical altercation during an argument in the 2500 block of Windy Oaks Drive at 11:05 p.m.

March 10

Crimes

• A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle in the 9300 block of Cielo Drive at 12:17 p.m.

March 11

Crimes

• An adult male was arrested for using stolen credit card information to book a hotel room at 1680 S. Germantown Road at 12:31 p.m.

• Three female suspects stole clothing from a business at 7615 West Farmington Blvd. at 4:20 p.m.

• A cell phone was stolen after it was left unattended inside a business at 2016 S. Germantown Road at 4:35 p.m.

March 12

Crimes

• An unknown object was used to damage exterior windows of a residence in the 7600 Southern Ave. at 4:57 p.m.

March 14

Crimes

• A watch was stolen from the victim’s room at 7820 Walking Horse Circle at 11:33 a.m.

Crashes

18 total crashes occurred last week.