City receives appraisal for Country Club Property

On Feb. 25, Germantown entered a Professional Services Agreement with Bouldin & Associates for the property appraisal services related to the Germantown Country Club property.

This week, the city received the full report and the appraisal of the property came in at $7,250.

The city needed an appraisal to determine the fair market value of the property. Given their familiarity with the property, Bouldin & Associates was selected as the best qualified firm to perform the appraisal services in order to assist the city in submitting a fiscally-responsible proposal/offer.

A quick recap of the events that have unfolded thus far: When the news broke in early January that the Germantown Country Club would be ceasing operations at the end of February, Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo and City Administration staff were quick to connect with trustee of the Country Club. Since the announcement, the city has expressed interest in acquiring the property.

During their January meeting, the Germantown Parks and Recreation Commission voted to reconvene the Parks and Recreation Master Plan Steering Committee to further review the possibility of how the Germantown Country Club property might fit into the Parks Master Plan. In early February, the commission held a public work session with the Master Plan Steering Committee and a number of interested citizens to discuss the opportunity of purchasing the GCC property.

A subcommittee of the city’s Financial Advisory Commission met on March 7 to discuss the fiscal impact of the possible land purchase. The general consensus from those present was to continue to pursue the purchase.

“We have kept our residents aware and apprised each step of the way regarding the possible purchase of the country club property,” said Palazzolo.

Future steps in the process include the property trustee issuing a request for proposals (RFP) through a real estate broker some time in April. The City will then have the month of May to respond to the RFP, which includes best offer and the intended use of the property.

The city expects to hear back from the broker regarding the purchase offer in early June. In the meantime, the impact of the purchase will be considered further by the citizen-led Financial Advisory Commission and closely scrutinized by the city’s budget and performance team.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will also have an opportunity to review the matter and will make a final decision on the purchase.