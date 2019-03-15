Security measures increased for meetings

Effective March 25, all Germantown publicly posted meetings held in the City of Germantown Council Chambers will be subject to security enhancements and improvements to include a mandatory screening checkpoint equipped with a walk-through metal detector.

Public safety in Germantown has been a long-standing priority and a point of pride in our community. Our City has been an established leader and forerunner in many safety and policing practices.

Our public safety professionals are committed to providing safety to our residents, visitors, those with business before the people of Germantown, staff members and elected officials attending meetings in the City’s Council Chambers.

All meeting attendees, with the exception of commissioned police officers, will be subject to passing through WTMD with each entry to the City’s Council Chambers.