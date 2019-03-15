Rose wins Dist. 32 seat

Newly-elected State Senator Paul Rose (R-Covington) today took the oath of office, beginning his tenure representing Tennessee’s 32nd Senate District.

The oath was administered by Lt. Governor Randy McNally as state senators met in a Thursday morning floor session.

Rose, a business owner, was joined by his wife, Nancy, and other family members in the Senate Chamber.

“I am very humbled to have the opportunity to represent the citizens of the 32nd District in the State Senate,” Senator Rose said. “I will work hard to honor that trust and to remain open and accessible to the citizens I represent. I look forward to working with Governor Lee and my colleagues in the General Assembly to improve opportunities for all Tennesseans.”

“Paul Rose is a conservative businessman and a man of strong and abiding faith,” said McNally. “I was proud this morning to officially swear him in as a Senator. His experience as a community leader and a candidate will serve him well. I am confident he will be a great asset in keeping Tennessee on the right track.”

Rose won in a decisive victory in a special election on Tuesday. He will complete the remainder of the term of former State Senator Mark Norris, who vacated the seat last year after being appointed U.S. District Judge for the Western District of Tennessee by President Donald Trump. The term ends in 2020.

Rose received 4,936 votes for the office. Eric R. Coleman (D-Bartlett) received 1,247 votes. There were 7 write-in votes received.