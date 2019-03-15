Germantown Police Reports

February 22

Crimes

• An unknown male suspect stole a laptop computer from a business at 1275 S. Germantown Road at 1:21 p.m.

• Two females were arrested for stealing cosmetic items from a business at 2055 West Street at 5:07 p.m.

February 23

Crimes

• The victim’s account information was used to make a fraudulent ATM withdrawal at 7465 Poplar Ave. at 4:07 p.m.

• A male was arrested for assaulting his wife during an argument in the 1400 block of Kimbrough Road at 11:26 p.m.

February 24

Crimes

• The victim’s vehicle was rummaged through in the 3000 block of Laurinburg Circle at 9:03 a.m.

• The victim reported that a family member took a vehicle without permission in the 8100 block of Dogwood Grove Drive at 1:34 p.m.

February 25

Crimes

• A male was arrested for stealing merchandise from a business at 9325 Poplar Ave. at 12:10 p.m.

February 26

Crimes

• An adult female was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Kirby Parkway and Poplar Ave. at 8:55 a.m.

• An unknown suspect unlawfully entered a business through an unlocked door at 2219 S. Germantown Road at 11:20 a.m.

• An adult female was arrested for assaulting her mother during an argument in the 8500 block of River Glen Drive at 6:49 p.m.

• A male and female were allegedly involved in a physical altercation at 2055 Exeter Road at 8:47 p.m.

February 27

Crimes

• A female stole merchandise from a business at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 8:52 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for the unlawful possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Wolf River Blvd. at 8:55 p.m.

February 28

Crimes

• The business reported that a former employee stole money during the course of their employment. The complaint originated in the 2200 block of S. Germantown Road at 12:45 p.m.

Crashes

• 22 crashes occurred this week.

March 1

Crimes

• Jewelry and credit cards were stolen from a residence in the 2200 block of Woodruff Drive at 1:13 p.m.

March 3

Crimes

• A vehicle was stolen from a parking lot at 7616 Poplar Ave. at 1:13 a.m.

Jewelry was stolen from a room at 7620 Walking Horse Circle at 6:50 p.m.

March 4

Crimes

• The victim was placed in fear by statements of another person during an argument at McVay Road and Howard Road at 7:56 a.m.

• A utility trailer containing construction equipment was stolen in the 7000 block of Eastern Ave. at 10:04 a.m.

• A vehicle was entered without force and a wallet was stolen at 2331 S. Germantown Road at 10:30 a.m.

• A vehicle was entered without force and a wallet was stolen at 8250 Poplar Ave. at 5:15 p.m.

March 5

Crimes

• A male was arrested for the possession of marijuana in the 9700 block of Wolf River Blvd. at 9:20 a.m.

• The victim’s stolen credit card was used in attempt to make a fraudulent purchase at 7735 Farmington Blvd. at 10:40 a.m.

• The victim’s cell phone was stolen after it was left unattended inside a business at 2030 S. Germantown Road at 11:20 a.m.

March 7

Crimes

• The victim reported that she was bitten by a dog in the 2000 block of Cordes Road at 1 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of controlled substances during a traffic stop at S. Germantown Road and Poplar Ave. at 11:05 p.m.