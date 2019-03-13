Hemingway named Player of the Year

After four unprecedented basketball seasons at Houston High School senior standout Jayla Hemingway was finally named the Gatorade Tennessee Girls Basketball Player of the Year last Friday.

The announcement came during a week of highs for the program, as the Lady Mustangs beat Riverdale 78-72 in a double overtime thriller in the state semifinals. They ultimately fell to Bradley Central 46-44 in a championship game that was decided in the final seconds.

Hemingway, a 5-foot-9 wing who has already committed to Mississippi State University, helped Houston to a 31-3 record this season.

During the regular season, Hemingway averaged nearly 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and more than 3 steals a game.

Head Coach Ben Moore called Hemingway the “most talented player” he has ever coached.

“Jayla Hemingway is a tireless worker and a fantastic person,” he said.

She has maintained a 3.79 grade-point-average and is a two-time First Team All-State selection. Hemingway was also the district tournament MVP as a freshman, sophomore and senior. She was the region tournament MVP as a junior.

Ranked the No. 19 recruit in her class, she has scored more than 2,500 points in her career at Houston.

Previous Gatorade Players of the Year include Maya Moore, Candace Parker and Lisa Leslie.

The Gatorade program annually recognizes one male and one female winner in every state.

Hemingway is one of Houston’s seniors to have never lost a home, or district game.