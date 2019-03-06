Farese to compete for state title

McKinley Farese, who was named Miss Germantown Iris Teen in August, will be competing for the state title of Miss Tennessee Iris Teen Volunteer on March 8 in Jackson.

Farese will be competing in the areas of interview, fitness and evening gown. More than $3,700 in cash scholarships will be awarded to the winner.

Farese said she has been “thrilled to promote and share awareness” for her platform of Best Buddies throughout her reign as Miss Germantown Iris Teen.

“Best Buddies is one of the most incredible organizations,” Farese said. “Everyone deserves a feeling of acceptance and belonging. Creating inclusive and diverse friendships for everyone is what Best Buddies is all about. Inclusion should be available to all.”

Farese is the daughter of Steve and Susan Farese and a freshman at St. Georges Independent School.

The Miss Tennessee Iris Teen Pageant will be held at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in downtown Jackson.

Tickets can be purchased by calling the Miss Tennessee office at 731.697.3161 or via email at misstnvoltickets@gmail.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at the door one hour before the pageant begins. This year Cara Mund, Miss America 2018, will be the guest emcee for the pageant.

