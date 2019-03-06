City receives clean annual audit report

Germantown has again received an unmodified, or clean, audit report from independent auditors from Watkins Uiberall. This marks the thirty-seventh consecutive year of clean audit reports for the City.

Watkins Uiberall, PLLC, Certified Public Accountants, have issued an unmodified, “clean,” opinion on Germantown’s financial statements for the year ended June 30.

The independent auditors report can be found in the city’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. The goal of the independent audit is to provide reasonable assurance that the financial statements of the City are free of material misstatement.

The independent audit involved examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements, assessing the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management and evaluating the overall financial statement basis for rendering an unmodified opinion.

In addition to the clean audit report, the City has, for 36 consecutive years, been awarded a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report from the Government Finance Officers Association of the US and Canada (GFOA).

The City has also received, for 10 consecutive years, the GFOA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting. And to top it all off, the city has received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for for each of the 33 years since the program was instituted in 1984.

For more information about the city budget and corresponding financial reports, visit Germantown-TN.gov/budget or contact Linda Rathje at LRathje@Germantown-TN.gov.