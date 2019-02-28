Ten Houston High School seniors were recently named National Merit Finalists.

About 1.6 million students in more than 22,000 high schools enter the National Merit Scholarship Program every year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), and these students represent those who scored in the top 1 percent nationally.

PICTURED: Andrew An, Cady Baltz, Steven Belles, Anne Craft, Elaine Fu, Andrew Hines, Jacob Manuel, Dylan Marler, Emily Ryu and Sean Yang.