The members of the All-Region 8-AAA girls basketball tournament team were named on Wednesday night after the Houston Lady Mustangs defeated Whitehaven in the finals at Collierville High School. PICTURED: From left are Lady Mustangs Jayla Hemingway and Melisa Carter, Central’s Ariel Lane, Collierville’s Miranda Pham, White Station’s Lyric Cole, Se’Quoia Allmond and Vertonia Bady of Whitehaven and Destinee Wells of Houston. Not pictured are Jamaya Bell of East, Diana Early of Ridgeway and Southwind’s Shelbee Brown.

Photo by Kevin Lewter