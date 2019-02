The Houston Lady Mustangs won the District 15-AAA championship last week for the fourth consecutive year by beating Southwind 73-32 in the tournament. They went on to best East 77-44 in the first round of the Region 8-AAA tournament on Friday. They were scheduled to play Central on Monday night. PICTURED: Jayla Hemingway and Zip Davis celebrate their fourth Dist. 15-AAA championship.