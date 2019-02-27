City to offer tree give-away

Germantown will give away 800 trees, including Kousa dogwood, silky dogwood, white dogwood, redbud, sweetbay magnolia and elderberry trees in celebration of Germantown’s Tree City USA status.

The ornamental flowering trees will be given away from 9 to 11 a.m. on March 1 at Germantown Crossing Shopping Center at the corner of Germantown Road and Farmington Blvd. A tent will be set up in front of Huey’s. In case of rain, the event will take place on March 2, instead.

The trees are available to Germantown residents only. Residents will be asked to show a valid driver license or current water bill. “We are very excited to be celebrating Germantown as a Tree City USA and carrying on our tradition of making trees available,” said Pam Beasley, Director of Germantown Parks and Recreation. Representatives from Germantown Tree Board and Germantown Beautification Commission, sponsors of the Arbor Day event, will be on hand to answer questions and provide planting and tree care information. A tree planting demonstration will also take place to show homeowners the best methods for planting a tree.

This year, the seventh-annual fruit tree sale will take place in conjunction with the tree giveaway at the Germantown Crossing Shopping Center and then continue at the Bobby Lanier Farm Park, 2730 Cross Country Drive, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Varieties of fruits and berries have been selected as great options for the home garden in our zone. Prices for the trees and berry shrubs are set at $11 for one-gallon and $16 for two-gallon container plants. Event organizers will be on hand to answer questions and assist with selection. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Beautification Commission’s community planting projects. This event is open to public. “We want to encourage citizens in our region to plant fruit trees in their home landscape as a way to provide some shade and delicious food – the two for one plan,” said Beasley.

For more information or pre-order forms for all fruit trees, contact the Germantown Parks and Recreation department office at 901.757.7375.