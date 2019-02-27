City officials to discuss power outages with MLG&W

City officials plan to meet with members of local power provider MLGW next month to address the frequency of recent outages.

Since fall of 2018, Germantown has kept track of complaints regarding power outages.

Neighborhoods located in the southern part of the city and even businesses located in the Central Business District have reported significant outages.

Some of these outages have occurred without a severe weather event. The city has scheduled a meeting with the leadership board at Memphis Light, Gas, and Water (MLGW) in March and plans to take the compiled outage history, service complaints and associated problems in an effort to be armed with information.

Part of the meeting will also be to gain a better understanding of possible solutions to infrastructure needs, specifically in some of the city’s older neighborhoods.

The city’s electrical and natural gas service is provided by MLGW, which the nation’s largest three-service municipal utility that services nearly 421,000 customers in Memphis and Shelby County. MLGW is supplied with electricity by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), a federal agency that sells electricity on a nonprofit basis. MLGW is the TVA’s largest customer, representing approximately 11 percent of TVA’s total load.

However, Germantown officials said the city “has very little oversight or authority in the arena of electrical service.”

“The city will advocate on behalf of its residents,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo, who, along with Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson, attended MLGW’s recent town hall meetings, one in Frayser and one in Midtown Memphis respectively, to learn more about power outages, infrastructure updates and proposed rate increases.

Additionally, Palazzolo, City Administrator Patrick Lawton and Public Works Director Bo Mills met with MLGW CEO J.T. Young to discuss aging infrastructure.

The city has also established an internal work group consisting of representatives from fire, police, public works, general services and administration to better understand the impact of the loss of service within the community.

“Germantown prides itself in that public safety a first priority within the community,” a recent release stated. “When traffic signals malfunction due to power outages, the City provides police coverage to help mitigate traffic in impacted signalized intersections. Additionally, the Germantown Fire Department has several portable generators for emergency use. Occasionally, upon approval of a chief officer, a generator may be loaned to a resident or commercial building for life safety purposes. Normally, this may be done in situations where a resident is dependent upon medical equipment, such as oxygen machines, but has no power and moving the person to a shelter would not be efficient.”

The city has 17 stationary backup generators placed at key facilities, such as City Hall, all fire stations, both water plants, the Public Works Complex and a two sewer lift stations. The city also has four portable trailer mounted generators. Each generator has the ability to provide power for up to three days.

When faced with a power outage, residents should call MLGW at 901.544.6500 to report the outage and receive up-to-date information on when power will be restored to the area. You can also reference the MLGW outage map.