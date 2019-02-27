City moves forward to have country club appraised

The city has moved one step closer to acquiring 180 acres that was formerly Germantown Country Club.

On Monday night, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a $12,000 professional services agreement for property appraisal services related to the country club.

Last month, the country club announced that it would close its doors at the end of February. The property has been placed in a trust and is being managed by a trustee.

Shortly after the sale of the property was announced, the city expressed to the trustee a strong interest in acquiring the property.

Mayor Mike Palazzolo asked the Germantown Parks and Recreation Commission to explore the possibility of the city purchasing the property to be used as a city park.

The decision to reconvene the Master Plan Steering Committee brought a group of park users and stakeholders into the process. City departments provided information about the property to help the group determine the viability of the project. Cost was also be a factor in the decision.

On Feb. 9, the commission met to discuss whether the city should buy the property.

“Despite varying opinions among the commission members, and from nearly 200 submitted public comments, on how the property could be used, the commission recommended that the city move forward with making an offer to acquire the property,” wrote City Administrator Patrick Lawton.

The city needs an appraisal to determine the fair market value of the property. Bouldin & Associates was selected by the city. to perform the appraisal.

The consultant has declared that “neither the mayor, nor any aldermen, nor any other city official holds a direct or indirect interest in this agreement.”

In addition, the report from the work session will be available to the public after the Parks and Recreation Commission meeting on Feb. 28.