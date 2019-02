Rainy conditions didn’t stop hundreds from coming out to enjoy the new Chicken Salad Chick restaurant at 2126 Exeter Road, Suite 103.

The store, which is the second location in Shelby County, hosted a drawing for free chicken salad for a year.

The winners were Ellis Jones, LeaAnn Emfinger, Patty Thomas, Cheryl Morton, Sharon Cody, Carol Lynch, Kristi Nichols, Chelsea Bowdy, Bobbie Jo Fitzgerald and Marty Svoboda.