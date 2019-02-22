Houston rolls through district tourney

The Houston Lady Mustangs continued their district dominance last week by beating Collierville 65-39 in the District 15-AAA tournament.

They were scheduled to play Southwind on Tuesday in the finals before playing in the regional tournament.

Madison Griggs had 15 points in the game and Jayla Hemingway had 14 points.

PICTURED: Houston’s Melisa Carter gets blocked by Collierville’s Mallory Taylor on her way to the basket. She had 10 points last week against Collierville.