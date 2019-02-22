Germantown Police Reports

February 1

• Electronics were stolen from a hotel at 7750 Wolf River Boulevard at 12:23 p.m.

• The victim reported being scammed online. The complaint originated in the 2900 block of Poplar Grove Lane at 1:10 p.m.

• The victim’s account information was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 2200 block of Grandbury Way at 2:01 p.m.

• The victim’s credit account information was used to make fraudulent online purchases. The complaint originated from the 2100 block of East Glenalden Drive at 4:48 p.m.

• A cell phone was found at 7677 Farmington Blvd. at 11:28 p.m.

February 2

• The victim reported receiving harassing texts and calls at 7616 Poplar Ave. at 5:17 a.m.

• The victim was placed in fear by the actions of an unknown person during an argument in traffic at 7650 West Farmington Blvd. at 2:41 p.m.

• A cell phone was stolen at 1730 S. Germantown Road at 5:13 p.m.

• The victim sent money in a telephone scam. The complaint originated in the 7400 block of Apple Valley Road at 7:27 p.m.

• An adult female was arrested for providing a false identity during a traffic stop at River Bend Drive and South Germantown Road at 11:53 p.m.

February 3

• Two adults were arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop at Winchester Road and Forest Hill-Irene Road at 7:32 p.m.

February 4

• Two vehicles were stolen in the 9400 block of Forestwood Road at 2:44 a.m.

• A vehicle was stolen in the 1500 block of Grove Meadow Court at 5:34 a.m.

• A vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 1500 block of Grove Meadow Court at 5:46 a.m.

• A camera and shoes were stolen from a vehicle in the 1500 block of Grove Ridge Cove at 7:20 a.m.

• The victim reported receiving threatening texts. The complaint originated in the 8900 block of Hollybrook Lane at 9:39 a.m.

• The victim’s identity information was used to make fraudulent online purchases. The complaint originated from the 1800 block of Hunters Hill Cove at 10:36 a.m.

• A contractor unlawfully entered a residence and stole checks in the 7900 block of Cross Pike Drive at 11:06 a.m.

• A vehicle was entered and rummaged through in the 3400 block of Crestwyn Drive at 1:46 p.m.

• The victim’s identity used to make fraudulent online purchases. The complaint originated from the 2000 block of Thorcroft Drive was at 5:11 p.m.

• The victim’s identity was used to open a fraudulent online account. The complaint originated from the 7900 block of Farnifold Drive at 5:40 p.m.

February 5

• An adult female was arrested for assaulting her boyfriend during an argument in the 1800 block of Poplar Woods Circle West at 2:18 a.m.

• The victim was placed in fear by the statements of ex-boyfriend at 7704 Poplar Ave. at 9:47 a.m.

• Currency was stolen from a vehicle at 1255 S. Germantown Road at 11:50 a.m.

• The victim’s checking account information was used to make fraudulent purchases in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 3:10 p.m.

February 6

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 7900 block of C. D. Smith Road at 7:49 a.m.

• Forced entry was made into a building and lawn equipment was stolen. The complaint originated from 7038 Poplar Ave. at 9 a.m.

• A male suspected stole merchandise from a business at 9113 Winchester Road at 12 p.m.

February 7

• The victim’s landscape lighting and pool cover were intentionally damaged in the 8400 block of Hunters Horn Drive at 9:35 a.m.

• Patio furniture was stolen from a residence in the 2800 block of Leesburg Drive at 11:41 a.m.