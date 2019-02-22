City maintains facility agreement with 3Gs

While Germantown’s three legacy schools remain disconnected from the city’s school district, the community continues with efforts to partner with the Shelby County Schools.

Last week, the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved a facility usage agreement for the three Shelby County Schools (SCS) that are located in Germantown.

The reciprocal agreement allows Germantown High, Middle and Elementary schools to use certain city-owned park facilities.

In exchange, the city’s Parks and Recreation Department is permitted to schedule events inside of the schools’ athletic spaces for “community recreation and sports programs.”

“The proposed agreement clearly lays out the terms and conditions for the use of facilities owned and operated by both parties in a manner that is mutually beneficial,” said Pam Beasley, director of Parks and Recreation.

Part of the agreement allows all SCS soccer programs to use the field at Farmington Elementary School, which is shared with the rugby league.

Germantown Middle and Elementary schools also have permission to schedule practices at the Germantown Soccerplex.

SCS will not pay any usage fees for using the city’s facilities.

The agreement is for one year.

“It is a point of personal pride that our city does have this connection,” said Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson, who previously served on the county’s school board.

Alderman Dean Massey said several Germantown High parents have asked if the city finances maintenance work at the baseball field.

“I’d just like a clarification as to what we do and don’t do,” he said to Beasely. “What are our responsibilities and what does SCS do? What makes this a mutually beneficial relationship?”

Beasely said that Red Devil Field is completely maintained and financed by SCS.

“We don’t have any financial obligation to that,” she said.

When the Germantown Municipal School District broke off from SCS in 2014, the county’s district retained the city’s three legacy schools, referred to as the 3Gs.

Two years ago, Germantown offered to pay $25 million to bring the 3Gs into the city’s school district. However, negotiations stalled.