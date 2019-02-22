Bids being accepted for annual brain battle

The entry deadline for the Germantown Battle of the Brains is fast approaching.

The Germantown Education Commission announced that the annual event will “provide a competitive playing field for groups of students interested in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).”

All students from Germantown High School and Houston High School, regardless of residency, are eligible to participate. High school students who live in Germantown but attend a school outside the city or who participate in home school can also compete.

The competition is scheduled for March 30, giving students months to research and prepare their projects.

The competition has been moved from its usual morning time, to the afternoon to avoid conflict with the foreign language competition taking place on the same date. During the competition, students present their methodology and findings to university professors, chosen for their expertise in the project field.

Winners receive cash prizes with members of the first place team receiving $300 each. Registration forms and details are available online at Germantown-TN.gov/BattleoftheBrains. Space is limited.

Applications and abstracts may be submitted at any time, but must be received by the March 1 deadline.

Battle of the Brains was developed in 2009 as a way to “revive and nurture interest and celebrate student achievement in STEM subjects.”

In addition to the cash prizes, members of the winning team have their names added to the Einstein Trophy, donated by the Dr. Dino Palazzolo family.

Interested students may contact Stacey Ewell, Education Commission staff liaison, at SEwell@Germantown-TN.gov or 901.751.7559.