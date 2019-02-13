Six Germantown players sign with local colleges

Six more Germantown Red Devils chose to play football at the next level last week during National Signing Day festivities in the school gymnasium.

Cameron Baker, who signed a Letter of Intent to play wide receiver for Head Coach Mike Norvell at the University of Memphis, led the Germantown signing class on Wednesday afternoon.

Seniors Conner Richardson (Tulane), Jalon Greer (Southeast Missouri State University) and Ethan Payne (University of Tennessee) chose their destinations during early signing period last year.

Joining Baker on Wednesday were kicker Marshall Ware (University of Tennessee), linebacker Shomar Michael (Delta State University), running back B.J. Gardner (University of Mt. Union), defensive lineman Verquatice “Duke” Hill (University of Mt. Union) and defensive lineman Jordan Kirby (Missouri Valley College).

Baker was a standout receiver for the 12-1 Red Devils in 2018, leading the team with 84 receptions, 1,127 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Ware, who completed 50 of 52 extra-point kicks, made 65 touchbacks on 75 punts last season.

Michael paced the Germantown defense with 65 tackles, 12 sacks and one interception.

Gardner ran for 923 yards and 19 touchdowns this season.

Hill and Kirby combined for 105 tackles, 14 sacks and 39 tackles for a loss.

Before suffering a mid-season ACL injury, corner back Greer racked up 13 tackles, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. He signed with the Redhawks in December.

Richardson, a tight end, had 33 receptions and 4 touchdowns this season before signing with the Green Wave.

A quarterback, Payne signed a Letter of Intent to join the Vols as a baseball signee this fall. He scored 43 touchdowns for the Devils in his 4-year career.