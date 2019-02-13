Houston High School celebrated Senior Night last week with games against Kirby. Both teams picked up wins and are preparing for the district playoffs.

Eight Mustangs will be graduating this spring.

The girls finished the regular season with a 23-2 record and have competed for the state title the last two years.

The boys are 14-8 on the season. Look inside for game coverage.

PICTURED: From left are seniors Jayla Hemingway, India Wilson, Melisa Carter, Madison Griggs, Dariya Barnes, Jackson Gilmore, Nick Tarrance and Max McClintock.