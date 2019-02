Ring Ceremony

The Houston girls soccer team received Championship rings last Friday night during halftime of the school’s basketball game against Collierville.

The Lady Mustangs are the defending National Champions.

They beat Collierville 1-0 last fall in the Tennessee Girls Fall Soccer State Tournament.

PICTURED: Head Coach David Wolff (top right) with Alyssa Higgins, Amaya Andrews, Audrey Holmes, Carly Catanzaro, Ella Gardner, Emily Heartsill, Emma Grugett, Emma Herrington, Gabrielle Dawe, Gloria Holland, Gracie Chapman, Hailey Bronson, Jordan Domke, Jordan Green, Kate Handel, Lauren Clark, Lindsey Bush, Lindsey Dismuke, Madeline Eskin, Miller Garner, Parker Gelinas, Peyton Gelinas and Rachel Conrad.