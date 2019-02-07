Newk’s opens in Germantown

Newk’s Eatery has announced the opening of its 13th restaurant in Tennessee, growing to more than 120 restaurants total. The new eatery is now open at 1730 S. Germantown Road.

Danco will operate the new restaurant in Germantown, marking their sixth location in Tennessee. The franchise group has been with Newk’s since 2005 and own five additional locations in Memphis. The 4,600-square-foot Newk’s Eatery will accommodate 130 guests indoor and 60 guests at the patio.

“We look forward to sharing our quality menu and fresh ingredients with more folks in the Memphis community,” said Daniel Garrett of Danco. “We’re proud to be associated with a brand that consistently delivers the culinary experience that is Newk’s Eatery.”

To celebrate the Germantown opening, Newk’s hosted a “Dozen-Layer Cake Cutting Ceremony” on Friday.

Throughout the month of February, Newk’s is celebrating its 15th anniversary with activations in all 122 locations. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday of the month, guests can take advantage of a special limited time 15th anniversary offer of two Newcomb family recipe entrées for only $15. Additionally, a limited time collectable 32-ounce cup will be available in store for purchase.

“We’re thrilled to open another location in Memphis and serve the Germantown community,” said Michelle Spohnholz, VP of Marketing at Newk’s Eatery. “At Newk’s, we take a hands-on approach to every meal and go the extra mile to get the finest ingredients. We take personal pride in the details – cooking with house-roasted garlic and house-infused olive oils, as well as hand-chopping 20 fresh produce items daily. Our founder Chris ‘Newk’ Newcomb develops our scratch-made recipes, which come from the Newcomb family and have been perfected over generations.”

At Newk’s, every meal is prepared to-order in an open-view kitchen. The robust menu offers grilled & toasted sandwiches, more than a dozen entrée salads, kettle-batch soups and hand-rolled pizzas for lunch and dinner. Prime ingredients are used for every dish, including petite tenderloin steak, Atlantic salmon, all-white meat chicken breast and sushi-grade ahi tuna. All premium cuts are hand-sliced, flame-grilled and house-marinated. Newk’s also owns its own bakery, making signature Dozen-Layer Cakes every day with flavors like Strawberry, Caramel and Chocolate.

The centerpiece of the Newk’s dining room is The Roundtable – which offers a generous selection of free premium garnishes, including imported pepperoncini, Torinesi-style breadsticks, grated Parmesan, house-made croutons, bread & butter pickles, along with seasonal features like Fire & Ice pickles, pickled watermelon rinds or house-made giardiniera.

Known for its collectible 32 oz. cup, Newk’s also features an Iced Tea Bar with fresh-brewed Rainforest Alliance Certified iced teas: unsweet, sweet, sweetened with Splenda® and a seasonal brew.

Newk’s in Germantown is open Sunday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. For guests in a hurry, the restaurant will also feature online ordering and mobile app/skip the line options. For additional information, please visit www.newks.com.