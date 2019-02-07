Germantown Police Reports

January 26

Crimes

• The victim’s stolen account information was used to make a fraudulent withdrawal in another jurisdiction. The complaint originated from the 7100 block of Paddock Cove at 4:27 p.m.

• A watch was stolen at 7691 Poplar Ave. at 7:10 p.m.

January 27

Crimes

• The victim reported being assaulted by her mother during an argument in the 7800 block of Walking Horse Circle at 8:09 a.m.

• A wallet was stolen at 1351 S. Germantown Road at 4:52 p.m.

January 28

Crimes

• An unrestrained dog was harassing citizens in the 1700 block of Elmhurst Drive at 1:18 p.m.

• A delivered package containing medication was stolen from the 9000 block of Farmoor Road at 5:10 p.m.

January 29

Crimes

• Three suspects stole clothing from a business at 7670 Poplar Ave. at 7:49 p.m.

January 30

Crimes

• An unrestrained dog was reported in the 2000 block of Sonning Drive at 4:25 p.m.

January 31

Crimes

• Currency was stolen from a vehicle in the 6500 block of Poplar Ave. at 9:14 a.m.

Crashes

• A total of 22 crashes occurred last week.