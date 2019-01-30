City named safest in state

Germantown has added a new badge to its stretched sleeve of achievements.

Monday night, Mayor Mike Palazzolo announced that Germantown has been rated the safest city in Tennessee by the National Council for Home Safety and Security (NCHSS).

Palazzolo congratulated Police Chief Richard Hall to a round of applause during Monday night’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.

Collierville was rated fourth in the state and Memphis was deemed to be 49th.

“Our friends to the east were rated fourth,” Palazzolo said, “and our friends to the west were 49th. So, we’re number one. Great job, chief.”

To identify the safest cities in Tennessee, the NCHSS reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics.

Germantown reported 522 total crimes in 2018, including 31 violent crimes. Property crimes were at 491 last year.

A total of 7,639 cities were factored into the ranking with populations ranging from 7,639 to 4,007,147. However, any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and removed cities with populations under 10,000 were eliminated.

Bartlett was ranked No. 12 in the state, with 233 violent crimes reported last year.

Overall, data from 8,793 law enforcement agencies that represented more than 193 million of the U.S. population helped the organization draw interesting insights between the size of the police force and incidence of crime.

With a population of 6.7 million, Tennessee is the 16th state in terms of population, and ranks 20th in the list of the most densely populated states.

The state’s economy retains a significant agricultural presence, but manufacturing and tourism are major contributors as well.

Average household income levels are over 10 percent below U.S. averages, at $51,000. Per capita income at $29,000 shows a similar percentage below average US figures.

There are two broad classifications of crimes: violent crimes and non-violent crimes.

According to the FBI, “Violent crime is composed of four offenses: murder and non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. Violent crimes are defined in the UCR Program as those offenses that involve force or threat of force. Property crime includes the offenses of burglary, larceny-theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. The object of the theft-type offenses is the taking of money or property, but there is no force or threat of force against the victims. ”

Tennessee suffers from relatively high violent crime statistics when compared to US averages.

Germantown averaged .793 violent crimes per 1,000 last year and 12.562 property crimes per 1,000.