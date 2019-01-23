Posted on January 23, 2019.
Briarcrest Christian School celebrated the 2019 Basketball Homecoming on Jan. 18.
The boys bested MUS 61-44 and improved to 19-1 on the season.
The girls hosted Hutchison. Both squads will play at St. Benedict this Friday.
Anna Strong was named Homecoming Queen.
PICTURED: The Homecoming Court consists of Clair Evans, Hays Hasseltine, Leslie Lynn, Camille Moffat, Hannah Heinz, Anna Strong (Queen), Jada Okhiria, Riley Willard, Summer Parks and Maddie Allen.
