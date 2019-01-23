Briarcrest Christian School celebrated the 2019 Basketball Homecoming on Jan. 18.

The boys bested MUS 61-44 and improved to 19-1 on the season.

The girls hosted Hutchison. Both squads will play at St. Benedict this Friday.

Anna Strong was named Homecoming Queen.

PICTURED: The Homecoming Court consists of Clair Evans, Hays Hasseltine, Leslie Lynn, Camille Moffat, Hannah Heinz, Anna Strong (Queen), Jada Okhiria, Riley Willard, Summer Parks and Maddie Allen.