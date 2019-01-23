District schedules events to acquaint parents, students with new school

With the city’s newest school slated to open this summer, the Germantown Municipal School District has announced several upcoming events intended to engage and prepare future parents and students.

Open enrollment for Forest Hill Elementary School (FHES) ends on Feb. 8.

Some schools plan to host assemblies to give students the opportunity to meet Principal Zac Percoski, receive a “school spirit gift” and vote on a school mascot.

A family event and mascot reveal will be held on May 19 at 2 p.m. and a Q & A for future parents will be held at 6:30 p.m. next Monday in the Houston High School library.

This Friday, Dogwood Elementary will host an assembly for future FHES students at 9 a.m.

“Forest Hill Elementary School will be a state-of-the-art facility,” Percoski wrote. “Coupled with our talented GMSD teaching staff and your support, we are ready to open our door in the fall of 2019.”

Percoski began working in the field of education 16 years ago as a Biology and English teacher at Bolton High School. He then served as the assistant principal at Southwind Elementary School where he was later named principal.

In 2013, he transitioned to Farmington Elementary. Under Percoski’s leadership the school has been recognized multiple times by the state as a reward school for high achievement.

“I feel like we’ve really built a sense of community, a sense of family,” he said of his proudest accomplishment.

Percoski said on the move to Forest Hill Elementary that the “decision is bittersweet.”

“I am both sad to be leaving and excited about the opportunities to build a school from the ground up,” he added.

Forest Hill Elementary School will accommodate just over 800 students.

The design of the school by A2H Architects included stakeholder input through surveys, focus groups, and committees of teachers and parents.

It will include a STEM lab, a dining hall, a full-sized gym with hardwood floors, large windows and gorgeous views of the heavily wooded campus.

Percoski said he is excited about the “activity rooms,” which were conceived by a focus group made up of GMSD elementary teachers.

“They will give teachers a chance to do different things in their instruction and give students a flexible space to work on special projects,” he said.

Each hallway will contain its own “activity room,” complete with sinks for art projects, places for storage and additional options for both small groups and class-to-class collaborations.

The Germantown Municipal School District Human Resources Department has started the hiring process to replace Percoski, and he will transition to his new role during the Spring of 2019.

A $6.15 million road improvement project on Forest Hill-Irene is also simultaneously underway to make way for the new school.