Wolves pick up road win over Tigers

By Bill Sorrell

Arlington’s first quarter against Cordova was no day at the beach.

“We couldn’t throw it in the ocean,” said Tigers’ head coach Don Deaton. “We had looks, we couldn’t make a shot.”

Scoring four points in the first quarter, the Tigers trailed 15-4 and later by 15 in the second quarter before a furious second-half rally pulled them to within 57-56 before falling to the Wolves 59-56 in the District 14-AAA opener last Tuesday in Arlington.

Two free throws by Cordova’s R.J. Seals with 6.5 seconds left and a missed Tigers’ trey at the buzzer sealed the deal for Cordova.

Cordova head coach Terrance Scales, who in his 10th season and remembers the first year he coached against Arlington, expected as much.

“I told them (Wolves) it doesn’t matter what type of team we have and it doesn’t matter what type of team they have, every time we come over here the game is like this. It is going to come down to the wire,” he said. “We controlled the game the first quarter and first half and our energy level dropped in the second quarter.

“It wasn’t like our energy level dropped on defense,” he added, “we were ineffective on offense. We missed a lot of layups.”

Cordova sophomore Markelrion Hines had confidence. He scored a game-high 21 points, all three-pointers, including 12 points in the first quarter.

“Markelrion was big for us. He is capable of having games like this. When he gets hot, he can get it going four or five or six shots in a row,” he said. “We just have to keep encouraging him, ‘Hey man, when you are open shoot the ball.’ He can have stretches like that where he can put you on his back.”

Bruce Guy Jr. added 15 points, Jaquan Tyus and Calvin Jennings 8 each for Cordova.

Arlington was sparked by Sam Wiseman, who scored his jersey number 13. Philip Dotson added 11, Jake Price 10, Jake Lockhart 8.

Trailing 51-39 with 5:50 left in the fourth quarter after Hines’ three-pointer, the Tigers went on an 11-1 run that cut the lead to 52-50 with 2:28 left.

Wiseman, a senior who will play in college, scored 5 points during that stretch while Jordan Ruben, Price and Keegan Thomas each scored baskets. A free throw by Guy and Tyus’ free thows increased the Wolves’ lead to 55-50.

Free throws by Price, a steal by Thomas and his assist to Price under the basket pulled the Tigers to within 55-54 with 1:06 left.

Guy sank two free throws. Wiseman scored a basket and again it was a 1-point game, 57-56, with 33 seconds left. A turnover by Cordova, a missed basket by the Tigers preceded Seals’ game-clinching free throws. Cordova hit 8 of 9 fourth-quarter free throws.

The victory improved Cordova to 13-4, 2-0 in district while the Tigers felt to 6-11, 0-1.

“We couldn’t get over the hump. We were giving up offensive rebounds, not making smart plays at the right time. That was a big foul down there at the end. We didn’t have to foul them. We gave them two shots. It was just not smart basketball down the stretch,” said Deaton, in his eighth season.

A point guard, Wiseman directed the Tigers attack that began toward the end of the second quarter when they trailed 26-12 after another trey by Hines.

Wiseman sank two free throws and Dotson a three and it was 26-17 at halftime. Lockhart hit two straight treys in the third quarter and Arlington was within 28-25 before Tyus hit a layup.

Seals and Guy again gave the Wolves a 5-point lead and again the Tigers pulled to within one, 34-33, on free throws by Dotson and a basket by Rhodes Carson, a senior who was the Tigers’ quarterback. A trey by Hines made it 37-33 before am excellent shot by Wiseman cut it to 37-35 with 2:46 left in the third.

Cordova scored nine points: A layup by Jennings, a three-pointer by Hines and a dunk by Tyus for a 46-37 end-of-third-quarter lead.

“They have really good players. I thought we played hard. We made a couple of mistakes down the stretch that we need to fix,” said Wiseman.

The reason the Tigers were able to make a game of it was sharing the basketball offensively that keyed the late run, competing on the backboards and making one defensive stop at a time.

“Don’t think about this game in chunks, just take it one possession at a time. Win one possession, win the next possession then sooner or later we are right back in the game,” said Wiseman.

Both teams had standouts.

“We had a bunch of players that stood out and played well, “ said Wiseman. “Jordan (Ruben) played as hard as he could on Bruce Guy. Philip Dotson shot the ball well and Keegan Thomas played really hard defense. He dove on the ground for a couple of balls and did what he needed to do. He gave us a push.”

Thomas finished with 4 points, Ruben 6, Carson 2, Hamdi Osman 2.

Lockhart, a sophomore, made key shots.

“He is a good play ball player,” said Deaton. Lockhart hurt his finger in the third quarter and could not play in the fourth.

Deaton was pleased with the Tigers’ effort.

“I thought we played hard and competed at the end. They will fight. They will play hard and they’ll listen. When you are young and inexperienced and have good talent, you are going to lose close games, for whatever reason I don’t know why. I have seen it my whole career,” said Deaton.

Thomas said, “We could have played a little more aggressive and we would have ended up coming out with a win. I feel like the game went well for us. There are a couple of things down the stretch we could have done, taking our time running the offense and making sure we did what we needed to at the end to win.”

Scales was pleased with the defensive play of Andrew Miller who guarded Dotson, the Tigers’ leading scorer who averages 17 points a game.

“We limited his touches and his looks at the basket. He had two open shots and he made a three and missed one and we went under his ball screen once and he hit a pull-up jump shot. Other than that I thought we did a good job of limiting his looks and scoring. We knew they wanted to go to him for a lot of scoring,” said Scales.

The Tigers found it hard to limit Hines’ scoring. Hines scored a season-high 24 points against Kirby.

They should have made him dribble it and put it on the floor said Deaton.

“Don’t let him stand and shoot it. We have got to know where he is and close out long and make him put it on the deck.”

Wiseman said, “Make him beat us by shooting tough twos, layups, nothing open.”

Wearing a cross, Wiseman’s faith has helped him.

“In the long run it helps you understand things. Everything is possible with God. You have to trust Him in His timing and don’t go by your timing. Some things happen in life you think ‘Why me? Why right now?’ But you’ve got to trust Him in everything in His way.”

Guy, a 6-4, 185-pound senior who has committed to Iona University in New York, was 5 points below his team-high scoring average of 20. During practice the day before he sprained his two middle fingers on his shooting hand that limited flexibility.

“He missed chippers he normally makes. He was a little hindered in his shooting hand tonight,” said Scales.

Guy is also the team’s leading rebounder, averaging 11.

Most of Cordova’s team are sophomores with Guy, Tyus, Julian Hibbler and Miller seniors.

The Wolves lost six of their seven top scorers from last season including Memphis freshman point guard Tyler Harris.

They lost a double-figure scorer, assist leader, steals leader and top defensive player. Guy is the only returnee starter.

Seals finished with 4 points, Hibbler 3. Cordova sank 15 of 17 free throws while Arlington hit 15 of 19 free throws.

Arlington seniors are Thomas, Price, Carson, Wiseman, Ruben, who is the team’s leading rebounder with 5, and Ahlee Meeks.

A former player at Columbia State and Lane College, Scales said that his team “has a lot to work to do. We have moments where our sophomores look like they are ready to make that step to be consistent and in the same game those same sophomores look like sophomores. We continue to learn that we need to do a better job of closing out games. We had unforced turnovers down the stretch. When you have leads that is going to lose games so we have got to get things cleaned up ASAP.”

Cordova is one of the top teams the Tigers will face.

“We always have a lot of battles with them. Everybody in the league, Bartlett, Bolton, it is a war every night,” said Deaton.

The Tigers lost to Bartlett, the No. 13-ranked team in the country, 71-46 on Friday.

“They are head and shoulders better than anybody in the city,” said Deaton.

The season will be successful if the team plays to its potential he said.

“The state tournament team, did they play to the highest potential? We were really good. I think we could have been better. We’ve had teams that weren’t that good but it was the best we could possibly be. I care about the kids. I want them to be successful.”

Scales said learning will continue for the Wolves.

“We are not satisfied with our overall performance but we are glad to have a win. It’s always great to have a district win. I’d rather learn lessons by winning than learn lessons by losing.”