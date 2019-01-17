National fabric retailer to open in Germantown

The Germantown Design Review Commission is scheduled to discuss building modifications on Thursday for a retail space near Sprouts in order to accommodate a national fabric retailer.

Joann, a fabric and craft seller, will soon open in a vacant space at 3150 Village Shops Drive, Suite 101.

The request is for an overall change to the exterior appearance of the storefront that consists of a combination of new-and-old brick and a remodel of the access to the entrances at the rear of the building and the existing dumpster enclosure.

According to the applicant, “The existing vestibule will be extended, reuse of some existing building materials, remodel of the storefront, the addition of two ADA ramps at the rear of the building and customer accessible curb ramp at the front, renovation of the existing dumpster enclosure in the rear of the building, and new tree plantings and brick pavers in front of building.”

The web site states, “For nearly 75 years, Joann has inspired creativity in the hearts, hands and minds of its customers. From a single storefront in Cleveland, Ohio, the nation’s leading fabric and craft retailer has grown to include more than 865 stores across 49 states and an industry-leading e-commerce business. With the goal of helping every customer find their creative Happy Place, JOANN serves as a convenient single stop for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion.”

More city news:

Germantown wrapped up 2018 with the second highest median sales price for homes in Shelby County.

At $325,000, the median sales price for Germantown houses was $27,000 behind Collierville for the year.

Home sales for the city were slightly down on the year at 921. However, new sales were up nearly 11 percent, according to the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

Germantown finished the year with 62 sales in December, which was up from November.

The city had 924 sales in 2017 and 932 in 2016.

Sales in Collierville were down 4 percent on the year at 1,185. New sales were up 10 percent at 152.

Shelby County sales were up 2 percent at 17,861 and new home sales were up 11 percent at 682.

Bartlett completed the year with 1,229 sales, which was down 7 percent from 2017.