Hemingway hoists Houston over Collierville

The Houston Lady Mustangs went cold from the three point line on Friday but managed to knock off rival Collierville 65-45 at home.

Despite making one of 14 deep shots in the game, Houston dominated the Lady Dragons in the final quarter and picked up their 16th win of the season.

Senior Jayla Hemingway took over for the Lady Mustangs and scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Madison Griggs chipped in 13 points and Melisa Carter had 12.

Freshman Mallory Taylor led the Lady Dragons with 16 points and 8 rebounds. Faith Rodgers also had 8 rebounds for Collierville. Houston will play at Kirby this Friday and Collierville (12-7) will travel to Southwind.

The Lady Dragons fell to Southwind 49-45 last month in the championship game of the Dragon Fire Tournament.

PICTURED: Houston’s Hemingway gets popped in the face while going to the basket.