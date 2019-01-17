Germantown Police Reports

January 3

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a parked car at Farmington Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 2 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Wolf River Blvd. and Johnson Road at 3:52 p.m.

January 4

Crimes

• Entry was made into residence in the 7400 block of Mimosa Drive at 9:35 a.m.

• Two suspects entered a construction site in the 7700 block of Kings College Ave. at 10:53 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a utility pole causing possible injuries at Stout Road and S. Germantown Road at 12 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Pike and Hacks Cross Road at 8:10 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 11:55 a.m.

9 A vehicle struck a tree causing possible injuries at 8593 Dogwood Road at 6:25 p.m.

January 5

Crimes

• An adult female was arrested for assaulting her husband during an argument in the 8300 block of Drury Lane at 7:22 a.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck a utility pole at Overlook Drive and Meadow Glen Drive at 7:54 p.m.

January 6

Crimes

• Three suspects attempted to enter a building at 6755 Aldwych Drive at 10:17 p.m.

Monday, January 7

Crimes

• The victim’s lawn was damaged in the 7500 block of Mimosa Drive at 2:03 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at Wolf River Blvd. and Johnson Road at 7:20 a.m.

• A vehicle struck a light pole at 1900 S. Germantown Road at 10:26 a.m.

January 8

Crimes

• Entry into a business was attempted at 7520 Capital Drive at 3:03 p.m.

• A male suspect attempted to pass a fraudulent check at 7744 Poplar Ave. at 3:27 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at S. Germantown Road and Farmington Blvd. at 10 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Kirby Parkway at 2:14 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Poplar Ave. and Val Verde Drive at 2:34 p.m.

January 9

Crimes

• A former employee stole money from a business at 7515 Poplar Ave. at 5:14 p.m.

Crashes

• A vehicle struck an animal at Wolf River Blvd. and Wolf River Circle at 6:30 a.m.

• Three vehicles collided causing possible injuries at Poplar Ave. and New Riverdale Road at 7:50 a.m.

• Two vehicles collided at 7850 Poplar Ave. at 11:45 a.m.

January 10

Crimes

• Two male suspects stole merchandise from a business at 2055 West Street at 12:57 p.m.

• An adult male was arrested for the possession of hydrocodone without a prescription at Wolf River Blvd. and S. Germantown Road at 5:16 p.m.

Crashes

• Two vehicles collided at West Street and Second Street at 4:34 p.m.

• Two vehicles collided at Forest Hill-Irene Road and Forest Downs Drive at 6:10 p.m.