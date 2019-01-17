City moves quickly to complete Forest Hill improvements

The city has approved two emergency purchases regarding the Forest Hill-Irene improvement project in an effort to have all work completed by August.

The Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously approved the $37,631 increase on Monday night during their regularly scheduled meeting.

The purchases include the replacement of a damaged culvert and fiber optics for traffic light connectivity and coordination.

City staff approved the culvert replacement last year in order to keep the road repair project on track.

When asked why the city had gone through with the project before being granted approval from the Board, City Engineer Tim Gwaltney said waiting for approval would have delayed the project.

“Deferring the action would have been less beneficial,” he noted.

With the city’s new elementary school, which has been named Forest Hill Elementary, slated to open this August, Gwaltney said Germantown “does not have the luxury of having a 6-week delay.”

Mayor Mike Palazzolo added that “opening the school in the middle of September is not an option.”

While the overall road improvement project currently sits at $6.15 million, City Administrator Patrick Lawton said it still remains under the $7 million that was initially budgeted.

“We’re not having to hit contingency or take money from another project,” he said.

Work on Forest Hill-Irene Road Improvement Project continues between Winchester and Poplar Pike. The city advised that Forest Hill-Irene Road will be restricted on Jan. 16-17 to one lane of travel throughout to accommodate the installation of two new culverts.

The culvert installation location will cause lane closures just north and south of the new school site. The work is expected to take most of the day to complete. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes.

Flagmen will be on site to direct traffic. While the northbound traffic is stopped, the southbound traffic will be slowly traveling through the construction zone.

After a length of time, the southbound traffic will be stopped somewhere north of the work zone. While the southbound traffic is stopped, the northbound traffic will be flagged around the construction area to begin slowly traveling northbound in the southbound lane. This repetition will continue throughout the day and motorists should expect delays.

